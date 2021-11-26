The Soil reunites for a new album

Johannesburg – The Soil is back in studio to release a celebration project after a decade in the music industry.

The internationally acclaimed acapella trio celebrated their anniversary and comeback at Pont De Val, in the Vaal and they promised a fourth album with 10 songs to mark the milestone.

Two brothers Ntsika and Luphindo “Masta P” Ngxanga, together with Buhlebendalo “Buhle” Mda form The Soil.

The group was formed back during high school days at Tetelo Secondary School in 2003, with now amapiano musician Samthing Soweto, real name Samkelo Mdolomba and were knowns as Particles of the Soil.

They later changed their name to The Soil and started off their career with a self-titled debut album.

Ntsika said this was the most exciting moment of their lives.

“We planned to release our music because we felt it was time but never had we imagined just how big we will turn out, this was pure love from our people. We appreciate it to this day,” said Ntsika.

But their third album released in 2016, Echoes of Kofifi, was their biggest highlight as they were three-times nominees at the South African Music Awards.

Soon after the release of the album and a few performances, members of the group parted ways to focus on their solo careers.

Ntsika released I Write What I Dream to explain that his songs are usually reflections of his visions. Mda, on the other hand, released songs that relate to her spiritual journey.

“We are back together now, we missed each other and being in studio together to introduce new sounds.

The Soil family missed the things we get up to when we are in the studio together. It means so much to us, it means so much to deliver these healing songs to our people,” said Ntsika.

The group is well-known for their hit-songs Iinkomo, Sedilaka and Lawula Nkosi.

Mda said she missed the fun she had with her friends and colleagues in studio.

“It was just yesterday when we innocently sang songs that moved us, little did we know that the same songs will one day move so many people around the world. It just happened and we thank everybody,” said Mda.

Masta P said: “It’s like time flies when you are having fun, yet it feels like yesterday when we started.”

