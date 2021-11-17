VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
The Queen actor, Sthembiso “SK” Khoza axed from show

By Ashley Lechman
SK Khoza

Johannesburg – The Queen actor, Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has again been axed from the show.

This time the instruction to have him fired allegedly came from the top bosses at MultiChoice.

The star stands accused of an assault incident, which he apparently initiated.

“SK’s luck has run out as big bosses at MultiChoice ordered the production company to get rid of him,” a source told Sunday World.

Another source said that the actor was investigated for the assault and a decision to dismiss him was reached.

“He’s no longer shooting more scenes and will soon be off-screen, so viewers won’t see him on the show soon,” the source said.

Nomsa Philiso, Channel Director for Local Entertainment Channels at Mnet, confirmed the actor’s axing from the show.

She said, “Mzansi Magic confirms that we have been informed by Ferguson Films that SK Khoza will no longer form part of the cast on The Queen.”

 

Earlier this year in July, Sunday World reported that Khoza’s sister claimed her brother was assaulted by a female cashier at a Sasol garage when they went to the forecourt to buy pies and flowers for the family.

This is according to the actor’s sister, Nonkululeko Khoza, who was questioned by Midrand police detectives who are investigating a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm against her and another one of crimen injuria against her brother.

Nonkululeko and Sthembiso were hunted by the police after cashier Sifiso Ngcobo reported them to the police in June, alleging that the TV star had insulted her and his sister had hit her in the face with a scanner after an altercation over the packaging of a bouquet of flowers he had bought from the garage.

Take a look at how Tweeps reacted to the news below: 

 

