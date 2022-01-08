The Mpisane’s newlyweds are living it up in Cape Town

Johannesburg- It is still their honeymoon phase of their union and the Mpisane’s newlyweds, chairman of Royal AM football club Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia Mpisane are living it up in the Mother City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andile Mpisane (@andilempisane10)

This follows their intimate wedding ceremony that had strictly family and close friends, which was held in Durban in December last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamia Mpisane (@tamia_mpisane)

Andile has recently penned down a sweet message for his wife, saying he is blessed to have found a woman who shares the same values as him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andile Mpisane (@andilempisane10)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamia Mpisane (@tamia_mpisane)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author