The Khumbuza brothers take over Durban Gen

Johannesburg- The Khumbuza twin brothers have taken over eTV’s soapie, Durban Gen after they have recently joined the cast of the show.

Lizwe and Sizwe Khumbuza are no strangers to the entertainment industry, but as identical twins, it is difficult to differentiate the two of them.

This time, the pair are playing alongside each other, as brothers in Durban Gen, and according to the storyline, they have confused the nurse at Durban general hospital.

Durban Gen season 2 has also reintroduced a face that South Africans have not seen onscreen for a long time.

Melusi Yeni who had a lead role in Sokhulu and Partners has come back with a bang to the television industry through this show.

