The Estate working hard to pay actors salaries after delay

Johannesburg – Mzansi’s masterpiece telenovela, The Estate has announced that it is working tirelessly to ensure that outstanding payments for actors are being rolled out in the next couple of days.

According to Clive Morris Productions, there has been a delay with monthly payments, and the production company says distinctive measures have been put in place to allocate payments soonest.

In response to Sunday World’s query, after actors expressed their concerns on social media with the Estate failing to settle their salaries on time, the Estate executive producers confirmed there has been delays with salaries.

“There has been an unfortunate delay with The Estate December payments.

CMP values the cast and crew of The Estate and is working very hard with our stakeholders to urgently resolve this unforeseen situation.

“We have kept everyone abreast of the developments and we continue working hard to resolve the situation.

We are pleased to say part payments have taken place and we believe we are a few days away from concluding all payments,” said the series producer Phophi Phakathi.

The Mzansi’s telenovela which is aired on SABC 3 made its debut on screens last year in January to come in stand for the defunct Isidingo – The Need.

Since its debut, the soapie has attracted a wide range of audiences, and with other followers pleading with the public broadcaster to relocate the soapie to SABC 1.

The cast and crew of the show have not been paid since November, last year, and the soapie’s viewers have since taken to Twitter to cite their frustrations with the ill-treatment towards the show’s cast:

With the way the cast of this show delivers their work 🔥🙌🏽 its a pity to work so hard and not get paid — Chantel Nyamupachitu (@ChantelNyamupa1) January 4, 2022

They better pay them soon,because i love this soapie and all the actress especially Aubrey Poo 🙏🙏😍😍 — Molly (@Suzan84732523) January 4, 2022

Actors have it hard yaz and yet we expect them to be friendly when we see them in public… imagine not being paid since Nov and appears Nazo to ask for a pic… 🥺💔 — Nasty_Naz 💦 (@Nazee89) January 4, 2022

