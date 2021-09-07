‘The Braai Show with Cass’ airs tomorrow on SABC 1

Johannesburg – Rapper, Cassper Nyovest is set to host the new season of a reality show called ‘The Braai Show with Cass’ which airs tomorrow on SABC 1 at 18:00.

For the first episode, he will be joined by 2019 Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi.

Throughout the show he will be going to various locations and joined by other celebrity guests such as Mihlali, Somizi, Makhadzi and others.

The show was previously hosted by AKA (Kiernan Forbes), who claimed that he has copyrights of the show and came up with the concept.

The two rappers are known to always compete with each other and this has added to the feud that is already there.

AKA allegedly said that he did not approve for Cassper to be the new host and released a statement about the show.

The producers of the show demanded AKA to retract the comments made about the show and mentioned that AKA has no copyright claims associated with the show which he says he has.

In a YouTube interview, Cassper mentioned being excited for the show and continued to throw shade at AKA by saying that the show will be better and that people should lookout for it.

The legal process of the show is said to be an ongoing process as they are still waiting for a retraction from AKA.

Many seem to be excited for the new takeover and the personality that Cassper will bring to the show after he released a teaser showing who and what the show will entail.

