The Braai Show producers demand an apology from AKA

Johannesburg – The Braai Show drama continues with rapper AKA (Kiernan Forbes) ordered to apologize in a letter issued to the rap star by Cake Media.

This comes after the SABC was ordered by AKA to stop The Braai Show With Cass over intellectual property rights.

The second season of the show was scheduled for next month with rapper Cassper Nyovest as the new presenter.

AKA served the SABC with a legal letter last week, demanding that they stop the scheduled airing of the show.

The letter revealed that AKA was not consulted for approval as co-owner and executive producer of the show. According to the letter the producers made an offer and signed Cassper without AKA’s approval.

Sunday world can today reveal that executive producers of The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest have demanded AKA retract all comments, accusations and allegations that have been made on all of his social media platforms regarding The Braai Show.

According to the letter seen by Sunday World, AKA was ordered to apologize by 1 pm on Monday and his purported ownership.

AKA has not posted anything in relation to an apology on his social media accounts at the time of publishing.

“He must also apologise for the damage that he has caused as a consequence of his actions,” the letter stated.

Sunday world has also learned that Forbes has no copyright claims as The Braai Show was conceived wholly by MakhuduCom; Forbes’ primary agreement with MakhuduCom applied to the AKA TV app and came post the creation of The Braai Show, and his claim to own 50% copyright is incorrect and malicious, among other matters.

The demand is contained in a letter issued on behalf of Cake Media by patent, trademark and copyright specialist law firm, Adams & Adams.

“The letter points out that Kiernan Forbes has no claims to any copyright over the Braai Show. It is clear from the various agreements that The Braai Show, as a concept, was conceptualized by MakhuduCom and that all ownership rights that vested into the concept were owned by it.”

The detailed letter further exposes Mr Forbes’ poor and disingenuous understanding of the agreements he refers to.

“It is clear from a consideration of your letters that your client has relied on a flawed and legally impermissible interpretation of the various agreements that have been concluded by the various parties”

“What is disappointing is that your client has elected to publicise his views despite his flawed understanding of the legal position,” parts of the letter read.

View parts of the letter below:

