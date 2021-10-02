Tendai Ndoro accused of running away with former employee’s R90K

Johannesburg- Former Orlando Pirates soccer star, Tendai Ndoro’s former employee is accusing the footsie of running away with his hard-earned cash to the tune of R90 000, which he now refuses to pay back.

Onisimo Mutimba from Germiston in the Eastrand told Sunday World that is livid with the former Orlando Pirates striker because he has left him penniless. He said he worked for a star as a temp driver at his trucking company last year.

“I was driving one of his trucks from June last year and I stopped working for him in December. When I worked for him, I was driving a 2014 Hyundai, which I used to ferry my mother, who has a stroke to the doctor,” he said.

He claimed Tendai told him that he needed a bigger car, so he could be able to take care of his mother. “He told me I should sell that car and that he would give me the rest of the money to buy a bigger car and I sold the car for R90 000,” he said.

According to Onismos, he then deposited the money into Tendai’s account, in February this year. Sunday World is in possession of the various proof of payments, which were made separately.

“I gave him R13000 in cash and transferred R77000 into his account. When it was time for him to make good on his word, he suddenly kept quiet and didn’t take my calls, he even blocked me from calling him”.

He said while he was without a car, Tendai borrowed him his SUV to use, which he possessed just after two weeks. “He called me, asking for the car back and I went to drop it off at his place”.

In a desperate bid to get his car money, Onisimo visited the once prominent footsie at his plush Kyalami home where he resides, but he was barred by security from accessing the property.

“I went there several times to look for him, but I couldn’t gain access into his place, as it was heavily guarded,” the 35-year-old said.

As a result of Tendai’s ducking and diving, Osinomo said his marriage was on the rocks, as he couldn’t provide for his family, who blame him for giving Tendai so much money.

“My wife is threatening to leave me and I’m unable to take my mother to her doctor visits. I don’t have anything. I have never walked in my life. When I went to open a case, the police told me to seek help from the media,” he explained.

“He has ruined my life because it’s not moving forward”.

Ndoro refused to comment.

