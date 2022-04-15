Ten people die in crash

A collision on the N1 at Leeu-Gamka route, Western Cape resulted in the deaths of ten people.

A statement by the Road Traffic Management Corporations (RTMC) explains that the coliision was between a Scania bus and a Toyota minibus and that an undisclosed number of people were left injured.

“It is alleged that the minibus was travelling from Western Cape to Eastern Cape and suffered a tyre failure where the minibus pulled to the side. The bus travelling from Beaufort West side towards Cape Town drove into the minibus,” reads the statement.

They said recovery and rescue operations were underway to look for other deceased people underneath the bus.

Last night, Minister of transport, Fikile Mbalula, called for drivers to be responsible on the road over the long weekend.

“We are cognisant that this is going to be one of the most challenging Easter weekends as we expected increased volumes of traffic. We will increase law enforcement and we call for responsible driving,” he said.

