Team SA: How they fared on day 8 – Saturday – Athletics up next

Johannesburg – The swimmers have finished competing at the Tokyo Olympics. This is how Team SA fared across the codes on Saturday, reports teamsa.co.za

ATHLETICS

Women’s 400m hurdles, heats: Wenda Nel is through to the semi-finals after finishing 3rd in her heat in 56.06sec. The 1st 4 in each heat qualified. Her time placed her 27th on the overall time sheets.

“It was not a smooth race but I enjoyed it, I might have been a bit lucky to get a slower heat, but I definitely have more to show and more to give. I’m about a second off my season’s best so I can go quicker next round. Hopefully I’ll dip under that 56sec mark.”

GOLF

Men’s competition, 3rd round: Both Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Garrick Higgo are on the course in 3rd round action. Bezuidenhout is 2-under for today after 16 holes (-6 overall) and Higgo is 1-under after 12 holes. The leaders are on 12-under.

HOCKEY

Women’s Pool A: South Africa 3 India 4: South Africa went down in a titanic struggle to India and have ended their competition. They lost all five games, to Ireland, Great Britain, Netherlands, Germany and India. Scores against India were locked at 1-1, 2-2 and 3-3 after each of the first three quarters before a 49th minute goal sealed it. South Africa’s goals were scored by Tarryn Glasby (15th min), Erin Hunter (30th min) and Marizen Marais (39th min) as they fought back from going behind three times.

SWIMMING

Women’s 50m freestyle, semi-finals: Emma Chelius finished sixth in her semi-final in 24.64sec, which left her as 14th fastest and missing out on a spot in the final.

STILL TO COME

Athletics:

Men’s 100m heats, 8.01pm (1.01pm) Shaun Maswanganyi, 8.09pm (1.09pm) Gift Leotlela, 8.25pm (1.25pm) Akani Simbine.

Equestrian

Men’s waterpolo, Group A – 7.50pm (12.50pm): South Africa vs Greece

Men’s sailing. – teamsa.co.za

