Taxi hitmen come face to face with their victims families

Johannesburg – As taxi-related violence rocked Gqeberha in Eastern Cape this week, poignant scenes played themselves out in Kwa-Bhaca (formerly Mount Frere) as a group of hitmen, previously involved in the cold-blooded execution of taxi bosses, came face to face with the victims of their horrendous crimes.

The incident occurred outside the town of KwaBhaca when a group of taxi bosses was on their way back from the 2001 Taxi Indaba in Durban.

Five of them were killed execution-style, together with two motorists who were driving past the scene.

Author



Johnnie Isaac