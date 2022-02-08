Suspect in Lesedi FM burglary case appears in court

Johannesburg – The burglar who allegedly broke into Lesedi FM studios in Bloemfontein Free State on 16 January appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

Mokheseng Jafta Mofokeng, 27, appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ court, where he faced charges of business burglary, trespassing, malicious damage to property, and intimidation.

It is alleged that the burglar broke into the SABC building which houses Lesedi FM and the broadcaster’s news studios in the early hours of 16 January, where the intruder was noticed by the security officer who was on duty on the day.

Upon seeing that there was an intruder in the building, the guard called for backup and the suspect was arrested by the security officials.

“It is alleged that the suspect attacked the security officials and one official managed to pull out his official firearm and shot the suspect,” said the Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo.

Singo said that the case has been remanded to 15 February for a formal bail application.

Sunday World had reported last month that the police from Parkweg and Emergency services were called to the scene after the suspect was shot at when he was apprehended. At that time the suspect was taken to the local hospital for treatment.

