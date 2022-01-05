Suspect arrested for allegedly hammering ConCourt windows

Johannesburg- A 36-year-old man is in police custody following an incident that happened at the Constitutional Court.

According to a statement released by the police, they had to respond to a report of a man breaking the windows using a hammer, at the ConCourt buildings in Braamfontein today.

The report further says the police fired a warning shot as the suspect continued to break the windows even after being ordered to stop.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda told the media on Wednesday that the man had been charged with malicious damage to property.

“When police instructed him to stop, he did not stop, and they fired a warning shot, and he was arrested,” he said.

Netshiunda said the motive behind the incident has not been discovered however the police are still investigating and the man is said to appear before the magistrate court in due course.

The State Capture Report has only been out for a night and already tantrums, Someone destroying the window of the constitutional court.RET is in shambles. — Real Evidence (@RealEvidence3) January 5, 2022

Wait so the ones shooting at the constitutional court was police to stop a bra with a hammer??? I thought someone was shooting up the CC 😭 — gen ☭🇿🇦🇵🇸 (@genevievehcr) January 5, 2022

His dream came true, the Parliament was burnt

Now the Constitutional Court was attacked pic.twitter.com/dXEQ2uXzqB — Catchvibe Moatshe (@IamCatchvibe) January 5, 2022

It appears that the constitutional court has been attacked. Odd that there has yet to be a news report or official statement on this matter. Either (a) this is fake (b) the media houses are just (typically) late (c) information regarding the attack is being suppressed. https://t.co/YbH6mRJsgw — Damon Lurie (@Damon_Lurie) January 5, 2022

What are we being distracted from is the real question?? Parliament burnt?

Constitutional court attacked?

July unrest? Where is our intelligence? — Lona_Mbeki (@IamLadyeeElle) January 5, 2022

I know that some RET loon will celebrate the fact that the Constitutional Court building was shot at. Some people just want chaos. pic.twitter.com/8Ezj94WQ2k — Welile 'Welinho' dos Santos 🇿🇦 🇬🇭 🇦🇴 (@WelsZA) January 5, 2022

Constitutional Court Attacked Democracy is under attack since Ramaphosa took over @SAPoliceService 👀😲👀😲👀😲👀😲👀😲👀

😲👀😲👀😲👀😲👀😲👀😲#StateCaptureReport #Amakhosi4Life Kaizer Chiefs Khoza Dr Sindi Jimmy Manyi Ms Kwinana Zuma Braam Guptas pic.twitter.com/Vjg7c8T2Mq — JESUS is the KING 🇿🇦🇮🇱 (@NkosinatiMagwa) January 5, 2022

Constitutional Court 👇😬😬😬.

It is clear that the RET forces are getting ready for war.#ZondoCommissionReport pic.twitter.com/duv0EPEzzf — Fèarless🥾Nãtivè♎👑 (@Lesba007) January 5, 2022

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author