Suspect arrested for allegedly hammering ConCourt windows

By Coceka Magubeni
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA  MARCH 2: The Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, South Africa, photographed on March 2, 2012. The Constitutional Court of South Africa is Johannesburgs newest historical landmark and a unique architectural symbol of South Africas democracy. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Nicolene Olckers)

Johannesburg- A 36-year-old man is in police custody following an incident that happened at the Constitutional Court.

According to a statement released by the police, they had to respond to a report of a man breaking the windows using a hammer, at the ConCourt buildings in Braamfontein today.

The report further says the police fired a warning shot as the suspect continued to break the windows even after being ordered to stop.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda told the media on Wednesday that the man had been charged with malicious damage to property.

“When police instructed him to stop, he did not stop, and they fired a warning shot, and he was arrested,” he said.

Netshiunda said the motive behind the incident has not been discovered however the police are still investigating and the man is said to appear before the magistrate court in due course.

 

