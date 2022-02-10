Sunday World saddened by the sudden death of colleague Kuli Roberts

Sunday World is saddened by the sudden death of former colleague Kuli Roberts last night. Her untimely death has not only left us shocked with disbelief, but it leaves a huge emptiness in both the world of journalism and the entertainment industry.

We’ll forever remember Kuli as a vibrant colleague in the Sunday World newsroom who was was driven by perpetual energy and powerful desire to empower young female journalists.

We extend our deepest commiserations to her family, friends, colleagues, and everybody who happened to have come across her in one way or another.

The Roberts and Mboya families issued a statement earlier today asking for privacy after they confirmed her death.

“It is with profound regret and sadness that we confirm the untimely death passing of our dear daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Nomakula “Kuli” Roberts (49). She sadly passed away late last night (10 February) in Johannesburg.

“Her love for family, friends, work and very importantly her community is well known,” read their statement in part.

She leaves behind two children, a grandchild, her parents and three siblings.

Her passing indeed came too soon as she still had a lot to offer both in journalism and the entertainment industry.

