Student who won R3m Lotto Plus 1 jackpot plans on building home for mother

Johannesburg – The National Lottery Operator, Ithuba has announced that the R3 million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot winner has finally come forward to claim her winnings, from the draw that took place on Saturday 03 July 2021.

The winning ticket was purchased a day before the draw at the Three Musketeers in Estcourt, Durban.

The winner spent R80 on the winning ticket using the Quick Pick selection method.

Speaking to the National Operator, Ithuba, the 23-year old student said, “I had completely forgotten about my Lotto ticket, when I found it in my purse I decided to visit my nearest local store to validate the ticket, where the cashier advised me to go to the offices of Ithuba in Durban to claim my winnings.

“My wish has always been to build my mother her dream home where she can retire. I am also currently completing a course in Business Management and the winnings will go towards achieving many of my dreams, I want to complete my studies, invest and spoil my siblings.”

“We are excited that we have been able to produce so many jackpot winners this year, congratulations to our Lotto Plus 1 winner. We are excited to see many of our players opting to play the National Lottery at the different authorized National Lottery retailers. Our players come from all walks of life and are spread out across all provinces. This is precisely what Ithuba set out to do when we were granted the Third Licence to operate the National Lottery in 2015, increase the National Lottery footprint and to make the purchase of lottery tickets accessible, so that all South Africans have an equal opportunity to win life-changing jackpots”, said Mabuza.

Winners of R50 000 and more receive extensive financial advice as well as trauma counselling from qualified psychologists, to help them deal with their new financial circumstances. These advisory services come at no cost to the winner.

