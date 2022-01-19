REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Storms rob parts of the Eastern Cape of power

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- It has been a tough summer season for Eastern Cape residents as the province has had to contend with heavy downpours.

The bad weather conditions have cost 4 district municipalities electricity (AmaThole, Alfred Nzo, Chris Hani and O.R Tambo district municipality).

According to a statement released by Eskom in the area, despite the recent setbacks caused by the latest storms, Eskom technicians supported by additional teams continue to work hard to ensure complete restoration of supply.

“We would like to apologize sincerely for the pace currently being experienced, we are doing everything humanly possible to restore supply to affected areas,” says the statement.

Eskom has further requested its clients to use Alfred the chatbot (the fastest way of asking for assistance or sorting faults).

