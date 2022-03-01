State to tackle exclusion of women in mining

The Department of Mineral Resources is looking to tackle the exclusion and discrimination of women in the mining sector, the department’s deputy minister, Nobuhle Nkabane, said this week.

Nkabane was addressing the 13th Annual Women in Mining Conference & Career Expo held in Johannesburg.

She said the department was drafting the Mining Sector Women Empowerment and Gender Equality Strategy to address the exclusion of and discrimination against women in the industry.

“There are more economic opportunities available in the mining and mineral value chain that contribute to building inputs industries and providing mineral-based feedstock into the rest of the economy. How-ever, it is difficult for women to participate and contribute to the country’s economy in this sector.”

The department says women are prevented from entering the mining and mineral value chain because of a lack of market access and finance, as well as poor or limited networking opportunities.

Data shows that as of September last year, women constituted just 14% of the industry’s 455 200 workforce.

The Minerals Council, formerly the Chamber of Mines, and its members have set strict targets to at least double the percentage of women in mining by 2025, and ultimately work towards 30% to 40% representation of women across the industry, and 50% in management over the next decade.

“There is no silver bullet to address the challenges faced by women in the mining industry but we believe that with continued, targeted, highly focused work on the objectives set by the Minerals Council, and with the continued support of our member companies and their respective leaders, and our social partners, we will make a difference,” Nolitha Fakude, president of the Minerals Council and chair of the Women in Mining Leadership Forum, said at the expo.

