South African rapper releases new album

Johannesburg- When he’s not gracing our screens, he’s gracing the mic.

No stranger to the South African small screens as he is known from soapies like Muvhango, Rhythm City and Ingozi, South African rapper and actor Sleezy Luciano recently released his first single “Django” for his upcoming album “Diba and a Dream”.

“Diba and a Dream” is Sleezy Luciano’s third musical body and second album. The seven-track hip hop album narrates a story that everyday South Africans can relate to; the hustle, financial struggles and a dream being just a rand banknote away. In this album he relays his predicament of his dreams being delayed, having to think of alternative routes, his financial worries as well as being a new dad.

“We all have dreams that we are constantly chasing and a lot of times, those dreams can be unlocked and turned into reality with the help of capital but getting that capital is the biggest struggle!” he exclaimed. “From the fees must fall movement, the Marikana massacre, the high unemployment rate, worker’s strikes, the recent lockdown side effects, and looting. The common factor is the dibas (money) linked to yearned dreams. Being an independent artist having encountered similar challenges, my story can be the voice of the next person,” said Sleezy Luciano.

The official album release is set for 27 October 2021.

The Soweto born star’s holistic love for and approach to entertainment led him into diversifying his craftsmanship.

He founded his record label and production company, SMD EMPIRE, formalizing his independent creative career.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni