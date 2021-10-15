South African left in shock after ministers hostage situation

Johannesburg – Last night, two cabinet ministers, Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele alongside deputy minister, Thabang Makwetla were held hostage by military veterans in St George’s Hotel in Irene, Pretoria.

Lwazi Mzobe of the military veterans Lwazi Mzobe, demanded R4,4 million each and medical aid for themselves and their children.

The hostages were later freed by special forces.

56 arrests were made for being involved in what took place.

The incident has trended on Twitter under #MinistersHostage and fuelled controversies with Tweeps voicing their opinions and speculations.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the hostage drama from Twitter below:

While others were sympathetic others blamed it all on political scandals concerning corruption.

I personally don't get why people are mad at these vererans, this is an @MYANC mess. THEY WERE PROMISED TO EAT TOO!! NOW THEY LIVE IN SQUALOR WHILE THEIR FRIEND LIVE IN OPULENCE.

WHAT DO YOU EXPECT? JUST BECAUSE THEY ARE MINISTERS.SERVES THEM RIGHT.#Gqeberha

#MinistersHostage — Nk (@NmoneediNkuli) October 15, 2021

Our SAPS and Soldiers manage to arrest 52 Veterans But they failed to arrest Somalians who carries AK47 in broad daylight.#MinistersHostage — Close and Control Borders. (@SelbyNhleko) October 15, 2021

Normalize holding them hostage when they come to parade at your poor townships which their fat bellies and fancy cars, make them sleep with u in those shacks without food so they can understand what the people are going through. #MinistersHostage — iNkinselah (@Sgoloza007) October 14, 2021

Really scarey how the minister of DEFENCE is being held hostage. Gives you an idea of how deeply in the dog we are as a country. You'd expect the minister of defence to be the last one to be in such a position.#MinistersHostage — Thendo Muloiwa (@MuloiwaThendo) October 14, 2021

There was no insuration in SA! There was no coup in SA! There was no minister held hostage by military veterans in SA! What we saw, was just the ANC usual episodes of blowing state resources on their internal wars!#MinistersHostage #Gqeberha #PutSouthAficansFirst #VoetsekANC pic.twitter.com/z3N4N80XMx — BMacM (@1BMacM) October 15, 2021

Nompilo Zulu