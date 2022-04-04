We are in it to win – Ncikazi

With Mamelodi Sundowns having booked a place in the knockout stages of the CAF Champions League and AmaZulu knocked out of the same competition on Friday, the focus shifts to CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Orlando Pirates today, who have also qualified for the quarterfinal stage.

Pirates are sitting pretty at the top of Group A of the Confed Cup after six matches.

Bucs only needed a draw to cement top place and comfortably proceed to the knockout stages. The other two teams in the group are Algeria’s JS Saoura, with seven points and Royal Leopards of Eswatini, who have not won or drawn.

After Amabhakaniya’s 2-0 away win against JS Saoura, through goals from defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza and forward Kabelo Dlamini last month, co-coach Mandla Ncikazi said they would not field a weak team in their last match, despite it being a dead rubber.

“We are a professional side. We are going to play to win and we are going to put [out] our strong side,” Ncikazi said at the time. “It was not going to be an easy match but we were playing at home. I’m happy that we played and qualified but we are not going to change anything.”

