Watch live: Zondo responds to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s opinion piece

Johannesburg- Acting Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, Raymond Zondo is responding to an article that is attributed to the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu.

This comes after Minister of Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu said the government has done little or nothing for the victims of colonialism.

“If we look around, we see a sea of African poverty. Let’s not fool ourselves and one another; the primary motivation for the evils of colonialism was and still is economic. It is an organised crime; the robbery of other people’s land and resources, as well as the exploitation and despiteful use of their labour,’ she said in an article published on Independent Online (IOL) on the 7th of January 2022.

The Minister said in the opinion piece that the government has done little or nothing for the victims of colonialism.

Watch Zondo respond live below:

Also read:Zondo set respond to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s article about constitution

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author