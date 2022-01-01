Watch Live: Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s funeral

Johannesburg- Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu is being laid to rest today at St George’s Cathedral church in Cape Town.

Tutu passed away in frail care on 26 December 2021 at the age of 90.

Tutu will be cremated and his ashes interred beneath the floor of St George’s behind the cathedral pulpit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official state funeral category one for the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the highest designation usually reserved for the president of the republic and former presidents such as Nelson Mandela.

Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba, who will lead the funeral on Saturday, has asked that those who hear the bells “pause their busy schedules for a moment in tribute”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a eulogy on the late Archbishop.

His funeral will be streamed online as well as news channels on television.

Watch the funeral live below:

