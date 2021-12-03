VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Education

Vice-chancellor of UCT inspires through education

By Coceka Magubeni
Vice Chancellor at University of Cape Town, Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng// Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- Vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town, Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, has taken to social media, to inspire people who aspire to study further.

Fab Academic as she calls herself, said she had other things to take care of, but her education was as important.

“I did my postgraduate studies at Wits part-time while working full time & raising a family. No social life. In 1998, I took leave without pay so that I can have a strong start to my PhD. It was tough financially & personally! In the end, I won,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kgethi Phakeng (@fabacademic)

 

