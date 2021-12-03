Vice-chancellor of UCT inspires through education

Johannesburg- Vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town, Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, has taken to social media, to inspire people who aspire to study further.

Fab Academic as she calls herself, said she had other things to take care of, but her education was as important.

“I did my postgraduate studies at Wits part-time while working full time & raising a family. No social life. In 1998, I took leave without pay so that I can have a strong start to my PhD. It was tough financially & personally! In the end, I won,” she wrote.

As a single mom I'm inspired, Next year I will be pushing my NQF 8-TUT. — Salome Msiska (@Sallym02640160) December 3, 2021

This give me goosebumps. Congratulations 👏🏽. I really struggled with the balance — Coco Astro (@CocoAstro1) December 3, 2021

No need for pictures, we can picture you in your graduation attires based on the description! Keep pushing @comradehoney — 2021 = A Year of Action (@SMukwakungu) December 3, 2021

