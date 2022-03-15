United ready to face Bucs in their own backyard

SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams fancies his team’s chances ahead of their clash against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening.

In an interview on Tuesday, Williams told Sunday World that the Pretoria-based club have watched all the games that Pirates played recently, and have seen how dangerous they can be.

“It is never easy playing against Pirates, especially in their own backyard. It is going to be a tough one, but they have been a part of many competitions, so we need to use that to our advantage,” said the shot-stopper, adding that United will not give their opponents any respect.

“We will play them at a very high level because we know that they want to climb up the ladder [log table]. But so do we.”

Pirates are on position four on the Premier Soccer League standings. A win will take them to 35 points, equal to their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs. United on the other hand are seventh on the log, and a victory will see them climb to the fourth spot, currently occupied by Bucs.

Williams continued: “We will go out there, dominate the game from the word go, and believe in our structure. We have prepared well, and we had the opportunity to watch their last game, so we know what they are about.

