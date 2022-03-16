Umhlobo Wenene FM tweaks the line-up to stay relevant

April is just around the corner, and the winds of change are already blowing in some radio stations across the country. The norm dictates that every year around this time, radio stations go on a merry-go-round dropping, changing, and adding new faces to their line-ups.

And on Wednesday Umhlobo Wenene FM, the leading radio station in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape, hit the ground running and released its new line-up. It also filled the vacant position of retired radio veteran Nomthunzi “Mama ka ma-Asi” Vuza.

Umhlobo Wenene announced changes to its afternoon drive show, with Zintle Mbusi and Luks Gidane replacing Amaza Ntshanga.

“To consolidate its dominance in the Western Cape, the Drive-Time Show will broadcast from Cape Town with award-winning hosts Luks Gidane and Zintle Mbusi, as well as Phethu Soga as producer and Tando Gqamane on sport bulletins,” it said in a statement.

Ntshanga, who has been with the station for many years, takes over the 1pm-3pm weekday slot.

The hosts of the breakfast show have survived, but a new segment of the show would be introduced, featuring a comedian who will provide content once a week.

Nokubonga “Blaq” Maci will take over the reigns on the 9am-12pm show every Monday to Wednesday, and again on Fridays.

The station has also introduced an exclusive online podcast that will be anchored by the Liberty Radio Awards winner.

Zizo Tshwete’s name did not make the cut, as she co-hosts the drive show, while former Yilungelo Lakho presenter Siphiwo Nzawumbi and actress Lusanda Mbane will co-host a show together.

Former Real Goboza presenter Samora Mangesi will anchor a youth show on Saturday evenings.

Umhlobo Wenene station manager Loyiso Bala said: “Umhlobo Wenene FM is a household brand in our country, particularly in the Eastern and Western Cape. The new line-up ensures that the station remains relevant to its diverse audiences, while also keeping it at the forefront of innovative programming.”

