Two more suspects arrested in connection with Hillary Gardee murder

Two more suspects have been arrested in Hillary Gardee’s murder case, following an arrest of a 39-year-old on Friday.

The two were arrested between last night and the early hours of Sunday.

Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner,Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela said she appreciated the energy and commitment put in by the established team in probing Gardee’s murder case.

“This is encouraging and as we indicated that there were other people of interest that we were following and interviewing. Through our investigation, which is still proceeding, we were able to come out with information that we fully believe the two are the right suspects” said the General.”

Manamela has indicated that for the sake of succeeding in this case the public, including media is urged to support the team of investigators as they follow some leads so that everyone who has a hand in the murder of Gardee is apprehended

The 28-year-old daughter of former EFF general secretary Godrich Gardee was laid to rest on Saturday, 07 May 2022 in Nelspruit.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author