Stage set for Safa’s much-anticipated extraordinary meeting

SA Football Association (Safa) members anticipate drama and a spectacle at the association’s extraordinary meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Safa is divided right in the middle regarding mooted constitutional amendments that will be deliberated during the meeting. The much-awaited date for the elective congress, to be held later in 2022, will also be revealed on Saturday.

Some of the mooted changes that could be highly contested and opposed are that going forward, club owners should not be allowed to run for the presidency of the association.

This could block the road for Chippa United FC boss Chippa Mpengesi, who is reported to be challenging incumbent Danny Jordaan.

“The constitutional congress was supposed to have been held last year and we could not have any ordinary congress due to the pandemic,” Safa vice-president Vincent White told Sunday World.

“The congress is now finally scheduled for 26 March. We are finally meeting, there was a tour across the country and constitutional experts sitting in the legal committee were mandated and went across all nine regions.

“So, we have a working document that shall be approved on 26 March. That particular congress shall see it fit to come up with a date for elections.”

In the past, one of the constitution amendments that raised eyebrows and created controversy was one declaring that the chairperson of the PSL cannot run for the Safa presidency.

This was viewed as a measure to clip the wings of Irvin Khoza, who had shown a keen interest in challenging for the position.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said: “The organisational constitution is not fixed or static, sometimes you need to adapt and change with the times.

“There are changes that are sometimes informed by what Fifa says, and changes which are informed by what CAF says, because we are a member. Amendments are also made to strengthen the governance part of the association and to strengthen the running of the organisation.”

