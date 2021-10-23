Shwashwi: Quick check up on Shauwn Mkhize’s ex hubby Sbu Mpisane

Johannesburg- Now that Shauwn Mkhize is shaking up the Premier Soccer League and dishing out dollops of cash on the field, how is her ex-hubby Sbu Mpisane doing?
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Click here to read more from Shwashwi
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.
Sunday World
Author