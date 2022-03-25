SA’s Proteas progress to semis of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

South Africa have qualified for the knockout stages of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup after their match against West Indies in Wellington on Thursday was abandoned due to a heavy downpour, putting Windies’ hopes in jeopardy.

Just 10.5 overs of play were possible at Basin Reserve, with South Africa moving along to 61/4 before the heavens opened yet again to spoil any hopes of the match being completed.

The point sees South Africa book their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament and ensures they will finish in second place on the standings behind unbeaten Australia.

While West Indies overtake India and move to third on the standings with seven points, they are still not guaranteed to feature in the semis.

With their group matches now all played, West Indies will have to sit and wait in the hope that both India and England don’t overtake them during the run home to the semi-finals.

And it will be disappointing if Windies bow out without reaching the final four after a string of exciting performances during the 50-over showcase.

They once again showed their prowess during play on Thursday, with seamer Chinelle Henry (3/19) and classy all-rounder Deandra Dottin leading the way.

Dottin held on to a screamer in the field to help dismiss in-form opener Laura Wolvaardt (3) and veteran batter Lizelle Lee (9) followed her shortly after as the Proteas were quickly reduced to 14/2.

Skipper Sune Luus (1) and Tazmin Brits (1) quickly followed as South Africa stumbled to 22/4 and West Indies were starting to dream about a possible semi-final berth.

Experienced duo Mignon du Preez (38*) and Marizanne Kapp (5*) steadied South Africa’s innings, only for the rain to intervene once again and ruin any chance of a result.

South Africa XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Woolvardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune.

West Indies XI: Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Shermaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack. – icc-cricket.com

