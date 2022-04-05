SABC Sport bids Thomas Mlambo farewell

After almost 10 years of being on the public broadcaster’s payroll, renowned sports broadcaster Thomas Mlambo announced his resignation this week.

Mlambo presented shows like Soccer Zone, Sports @ 10, Laduma, and hosted several Africa Cup of Nations matches.

The SABC said in a statement that Mlambo would be missed for his contribution to both radio and television. The broadcaster further thanked and wished him well with his plans for the future.

“SABC Sport will miss Thomas, he is an extremely talented and professional sports broadcaster. Thomas has been at the heart of our on-air experience for sports fans across the country for many years,” said Gary Rathbone, head of sport at the SABC.

“His dedication to the cause is unquestionable and he remains a brilliant example of what on-air excellence looks like in the world of sport and media.”

Meanwhile, the public broadcaster relaunched Soccer Zone on Monday. The show, first launched in 1997, returns to the screens with Andile Ncube as the new host.

Ncube would be accompanied by former footballer-turned-analyst Phumudzo Manenzhe and Simphiwe Dludlu, head coach of the Tshwane University of Technology women’s team, SA national women’s U17 team coach, and SA national women’s U20 assistant coach.

