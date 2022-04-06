Royal AM want to stretch highly impressive record

MaMkhize’s boys, Royal AM, are on the crest of a wave and remain unbeaten in eight matches that they have played in 2022.

They will be hoping to stretch that highly impressive record this afternoon when they host Marumo Gallants in the DStv Premiership clash at the Chatsworth Stadium. Kick-off is at 5pm.

Royal AM sit comfortable on position two on the log, something that has surprised football followers after they had a difficult start to life in the PSL after buying the status of Bloemfontein Celtic at the beginning of the season.

They are trailing log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 11 points.

Royal AM’s last defeat was back in December before the Christmas break against Baroka FC. Since the restart of league fixtures in February, they have played two draws and won six matches.

They have also won two Nedbank Cup matches against Swallows FC and Cape Town City in the last 32 and last 16, respectively.

“We are expecting a very difficult game against Gallants because they are a very good team and it’s very important to keep our players fresh,” said Royal AM coach John Maduka.

“We will be playing at home and we have no excuse, but to go out there and compete and get the points that we need. Playing away from home will not be easy, so we have to get maximum points at home.

“The preparations have been going well. We tried our best to rest the players because they have had back-to-back games. We know the team we are playing against and we have a plan that will enable us to match them. To beat Gallants, we must be comfortable on the ball and be very quick.”

