Prince Kaybee admires house DJ Cleo for returning to school

Johannesburg- Prince Kaybee congratulated DJ Cleo, one of the most well-known house DJ’s for returning back to the Johannesburg university after not being able to complete his studies prior.

The artist took to social media to mention that while he was shooting for Idols SA, a popular singing competition that is currently in progression, he met Cleo.

He added that while their conversation consisted of many things, one that stood out for him was him going back to school.

In the post, he took a picture with his student card from the University of Witwatersrand situated in Johannesburg.

Prince Kaybee and many other artists who are in the South African entertainment industry such as Cassper Nyovest, Boity Thulo, Minnie Dlamini have dropped out of school for many different reasons including financial constraints, or just simply trying to make it in the industry.

There are people on Twitter who threw subliminal messages at the likes of Dladla Mshunqisi about also returning to school and following in Cleo’s footsteps and for him to take notes.

Entertainment industry is so dangerous you just get famous for few. I wish Mshunqisi can learn something from this — PHAPHAMA (@PHASTARICO) September 21, 2021

Many commented about how inspiring it was for Cleo to return to school at his age and that many should use that as motivation to do the same.

Sunday World

Author



Lesego Mokhothu