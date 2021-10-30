VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
President Ramaphosa urges people to vote ANC, Mmusi responds

By Coceka Magubeni
President Cyril Ramaphosa

Johannesburg- It’s the battle of politicians on social media as election day approaches.

Political parties and party leaders are all over South African on their last and final push before voters go to the polls on Monday, the 1st of November.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received a shocking response from the former Democratic Alliance leader, now ActionSA leader and founder Mmusi Maimane.

This comes after Ramaphosa’s Twitter account posted a tweet that urges South Africans to vote for the ANC, to afford the party a chance rebuild South Africa.

Maimane did not scroll past the tweet as he left a comment that was followed by a lot of others that concurred with him.

 

 

 

To the President’s defence, Athi Geleba who is the head of Digital Communications in the Presidency took to Twitter, that crowds of people went to the Siyanqoba rally.

 

