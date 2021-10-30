President Ramaphosa urges people to vote ANC, Mmusi responds

Johannesburg- It’s the battle of politicians on social media as election day approaches.

Political parties and party leaders are all over South African on their last and final push before voters go to the polls on Monday, the 1st of November.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received a shocking response from the former Democratic Alliance leader, now ActionSA leader and founder Mmusi Maimane.

This comes after Ramaphosa’s Twitter account posted a tweet that urges South Africans to vote for the ANC, to afford the party a chance rebuild South Africa.

We are asking you, the people of South Africa, to give us a mandate to rebuild and renew the country’s cities, towns, villages and rural areas.



By working together, we will win. #VoteANC — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #VoteANC (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 29, 2021

Maimane did not scroll past the tweet as he left a comment that was followed by a lot of others that concurred with him.

You are always shocked when people share their hardships. It is our turn to be shocked. We are shocked to see that after 27 years of corruption, mismanagement and mayhem, the ANC is still making the same promises to change, to self correct. No bueno. It’s premium air. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 30, 2021

Sir, your ANC has had 27 years to deliver on their many promises to the people of South Africa. Instead, the inherent corruption & incompetence of the ANC trashed hope & destroyed the dreams of so many for a better life. All in our nation deserve better – it is time for change.🇿🇦 — Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) October 29, 2021

You rebuild what you destroyed…you renew what you failed to maintain..you built & maintained jails for Africans..you blew R500billion of #COVID19 & our donation of R15m…Never did I think I will live to see @MYANC crawling with hat in hand desperate & begging for votes … — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) October 30, 2021

No sir,we are not voting for the ANC, the level poor service and daily light theft of our money cannot go on any longer. I will be voting for a different party on Monday,not the ANC,we need change,SA cannot survive another ANC led government. — Mathekga….. (@MathekgaBino) October 29, 2021

So, SiyanqobaRally didn't trend today. Wow, how things have changed. — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) October 29, 2021

To the President’s defence, Athi Geleba who is the head of Digital Communications in the Presidency took to Twitter, that crowds of people went to the Siyanqoba rally.

“Nywe nywe nyweeee! Nywe nywe nyweee! Ningabahoooooyi…!!!” ~ President pic.twitter.com/twsG7LcHpb — MANGWANYA #VoteANC (@AthiGeleba) October 29, 2021

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni