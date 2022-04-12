Prepare for increase in chicken prices, warns AMIE

The South African Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE) has warned of looming increases in chicken prices from June.

The announcement comes as consumers are battling never-ending increases in the price of petrol as a result of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The war in eastern Europe is in its seventh week.

“The rising costs, unemployment, and the risk to food security, impact on consumers’ ability to afford chicken, which is a vital protein source,” AMIE said on Tuesday.

The association, which called for urgent intervention from the government, said the price of chicken had been steadily rising by 10% every year for the past 10 years.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition said it was monitoring the prices through the poultry masterplan, but said food price inflation was currently a global problem.

The poultry sector master plan was developed in close partnership between government and a number of stakeholders in the industry, including poultry producers, processors, exporters, importers and organised labour.

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author