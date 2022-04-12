Our hard work is paying off, says Downs striker Erasmus

Mamelodi Sundowns star striker Kermit Erasmus is of the view that the hard work they put in as a collective at training and during match days has contributed to their supremacy as they gun for the successful defence of their DStv Premiership title.

The Brazilians are also targeting the Nedbank Cup trophy as they face Royal AM in the semi-finals, as well as a good run towards winning the CAF Champions League trophy after qualifying for the quarter-finals against Angola’s Petro de Luanda in an away encounter on Saturday at 6pm.

Downs are looking forward to winning the Premiership trophy for the fifth season in a row as they prepare for their clash with Lamontville Golden Arrows at Loftus Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Erasmus’ confidence is up after scoring a brace against third-tier Summerfield Dynamos in the 5-0 drubbing of the KwaZulu-Natal outfit during their Nedbank Cup quarter-final match at Loftus Stadium on Saturday night.

“Yeah, it’s been hard work from the beginning of the season, the preparations have been great and they have helped to sharpen us. Our camp is always interesting, I look forward to be part of it,” said Erasmus via the Downs media department.

“The brotherhood and camaraderie are amazing and we can go from strength to strength. We showed in the past games that we stick together and fight together, and we have been working hard as a unit.

“We work as collective and I think we are more powerful and a force to be reckoned with [as a unit]. So we are looking forward to the upcoming games. Where we are at the moment wouldn’t be possible if we were not [working] as a collective.

“Our preparations have been good and we are not worried about the danger they [Arrows] bring. We are focusing on how we can capitalise on their weaknesses.

“They [Arrows] are always a difficult team, we are looking forward to it and we will see what the game will bring. They are always playing on the counter and they have a quick front three or four.”

DStv Premiership fixtures

Tuesday: Mamelodi Sundowns v Golden Arrows (Loftus, 3pm); Baroka v Orlando Pirates (Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm); Maritzburg United v Swallows (Harry Gwala, 8pm).

