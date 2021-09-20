Orlando Pirates suspends midfielder Ben Motshwari after police charges

JOHANNESBURG- Orlando Pirates Football Club released a statement confirming the suspension of the team’s midfielder, Ben Motshwari.

Ben Motshwari was charged by the police and the team said the player will remain suspended, pending an investigation.

Motshwari played for the team during the weekend where Pirates beat Chippa United 3-1.

“The matter is subject to legal process and the club is, therefore, unable to make further comment until that process is complete.

This is the second Pirates player to have a tussle with the law, following the team’s popular attacker, Thembinkosi Lorch, being arrested last year for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Malawian Orlando Pirate’s player, Gabadinho Mango, was reportadily also detained at a night club this past weekend after failing to pay his R26 000 bill he racked up after buying drinks for strangers at the club.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni