REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Breaking News

Orlando Pirates suspends midfielder Ben Motshwari after police charges

By Coceka Magubeni
Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs tackles Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates during Soweto Derby at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. PICTURE: TWITTER

JOHANNESBURG- Orlando Pirates Football Club released a statement confirming the suspension of the team’s midfielder, Ben Motshwari.

Ben Motshwari was charged by the police and the team said the player will remain suspended, pending an investigation.

Motshwari played for the team during the weekend where Pirates beat Chippa United 3-1.

 

“The matter is subject to legal process and the club is, therefore, unable to make further comment until that process is complete.

This is the second Pirates player to have a tussle with the law, following the team’s popular attacker, Thembinkosi Lorch, being arrested last year for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Malawian Orlando Pirate’s player, Gabadinho Mango, was reportadily also detained at a night club this past weekend after failing to pay his R26 000 bill he racked up after buying drinks for strangers at the club.

Read more: Shwashwi: Pirates player Gabadinho Mango confined in nightclub after failing to pay R26 000 bill

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.