Muzi Mthabela joins Generations the Legacy

Johannesburg- Former Isibaya actor, Muzi Mthabela has revealed that he has joined the cast of SABC1’s Generations the Legacy.

Now playing the role of Menzi on eTV’s Imbewu, Mthabela took to Instagram to let his followers know that he has a new role as Nkosiyabo Cele on the soapie, Generations the legacy.

“Nkosi Cele. He does laugh if things go according to his plans. He knows what he wants. He has to get it, by any means necessary. He loves his family. You touch one of his and you touch him,” he wrote on his Instagram.

