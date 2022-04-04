Munyai promises to keep his title

SA lightweight champion Tshifhiwa “Atomic Spider” Munyai promises to subdue Aphiwe “Swagger” Mboyiya when they clash at Steve Tshwete Banquet Hall in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Friday night.

The Mpumalanga-born lightweight champion will be defending his crown against the versatile challenger from Amalinda in East London.

Munyai, who is trained by Alan Toweel, goes into the fight after making two impressive title defences, stopping Khaya Busakwe and Sanele Msimang last year. He defeated Busakwe in May before leaving Msimang with blue eyes in October.

“I have been preparing myself for a long time, training and working very hard in the gym in Linden. My trainer is very professional and he gave me a very beneficial programme,” Munyai told Sunday World.

“Aphiwe is taller than the two guys I fought but it does not matter to me. Shorter guys are a little difficult to fight against because they usually come at you. The taller sit back most of the time and you have to go at them.

“I have been fighting for 18 years now and this is not a problem, really. Aphiwe is a southpaw and so was my last opponent Msimang. But I expect Aphiwe to bring his A-game on Friday. If I win this fight, I will get to keep my title. I am hoping that the fight will last long because I want to enjoy myself with more rounds in the ring. His strength is that he is a southpaw but I have fought more experienced southpaws and that gives me an advantage. Nothing worries me about these younger fighters,” Munyai said.

Mboyiya is a 30-year-old former SA featherweight and junior-lightweight champion.

In 2017, he was slapped with a two-year ban after he was found guilty of using two banned substances – furosemide and hydrochlorothiazide – during his fight against Sibusiso Zingange in May that year.

