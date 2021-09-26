Malema says the EFF will buy land in Sandton and build RDP houses

Johannesburg- The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members arrived in numbers at the Ghandi Square this morning ahead of their party’s manifesto launch in preparation of the local government elections in November. Leader of the party, CIC Julius Malema said, the party aims to change and restore the dignity of their people because they’ve been put aside, yet they are the poor of the poorest. In his speech Malema said, they want their people to have all that white people have access to.

“We want our buildings back, in Sunnyside, in Tshwane, in the Vaal and Johannesburg CBD. We will convert these buildings into housing facilities forour people. Our people must come to town because here there is water, proper schools, access to health facilities and this is our way of reversing apartheid,” he said.

“This manifesto is based on truthful observation that people do not have access to basic human rights, which include sanitation and proper toilets. We will build good taxi ranks, with proper toilet facilities and we will make sure that taxi drivers get their permits in no more than a month,” he added.

After the manifesto, Malema with his delegation unveiled the EFF headquarter offices that are also in Ghandi Square. These offices are named after the late mother of the nation, Winne Madikizela-Mandela.

TV presenter Ntando Duma and Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa entertained the crowd after the official launch.

