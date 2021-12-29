Look: The biggest award winners from SA in 2021

Johannesburg- With many award ceremonies which took place this year, some were able to bag an award or two whereas others bagged multiple awards.
Take a look at who really won big this year:
- Big Zulu- The Hip Hop and Mali eningi hitmaker managed to bag a total of 7 awards in one event this year.
- Siyabonga Nene touched a lot of people with his music and his fans were happy to see him win big.
2. Makhadz- She won her first-ever international award, on top of that she launched her own shoe brand.
The Ghanama hitmaker had a lot to celebrate this year.
3. Cassper Nyovest- Cassper who recently launched his alcohol brand, Billiato, won Artist of the decade at the Hip Hop Awards this year, he couldn’t be happier and thanked his fans.
I just won Artist of the Decade and CR7 just scored yet another goal for Manchester united!!!! Choose your GOAT WISELY!!!!
— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 11, 2021
4. Thuso Mbedu- Mbedu, who recently bagged an international role managed to bag herself an award as well.
She won the Outstanding performance at the Gotham Awards.
5. Shona Ferguson- The late husband to Connie Ferguson, Shona won the award for best lead in a drama series at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPA) for his role in Kings of Joburg.
