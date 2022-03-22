Long weekend crime-prevention operation a huge success

Several arrests were made in Gauteng over the long weekend following crime-prevention operations by law-enforcement agencies.

Acting provincial police commissioner General Girly Mbele said the roadblocks and stop-and-search operations targeted wanted suspects and compliance at liquor outlets. The operations netted about 2 000 suspects.

“In the Ekurhuleni district, a total of 935 suspects were arrested. 527 people were arrested in the Johannesburg district, and police arrested 250 suspects in Tshwane. In the West Rand district, 214 people were nabbed and 118 arrests were made in Sedibeng,” said Mbele.

“They were arrested for different crimes including carjacking, murder, pointing of firearms, dealing in drugs, failure to comply with the liquor act, rape, and business robbery, among others. A hijacked vehicle was also recovered, and a suspect was arrested shortly after stabbing his neighbour to death.”

Mbele applauded the law-enforcement agencies and community members who showed their support and cooperation during the operations.

“Some of the arrests will not have been possible if community members had not come forward with information and reported the criminal activities”.

While some suspects were issued with fines and released from police custody, others are expected to to appear in various courts this week.

