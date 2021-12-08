IFP city of uMhlathuze mayor resigns barely a month after taking position

Johannesburg- Dr Nkonzoyakhe Donda, the recently IFP elected mayor of the City of uMhlathuze on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast has resigned barely a month after he took the position.

It wasn’t immediately clear as to what are the circumstances that led to his immediate resignation, but municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba confirmed that Donda had resigned.

“I can confirm that my office received a resignation letter from councillor Donda, and we are processing such according to relevant prescripts and internal procedures. Councillor Donda has only resigned from the executive committee position. He remains a councillor in the City of uMhlathuze,” said Mapholoba on Wednesday.

When Donda was sworn in as mayor the following day, he made an unexpected move visiting his wife who is a nurse at a local clinic apparently to celebrate the mayoral chain.

He was accompanied by a convoy of blue lights vehicles. Sunday World understands that the decision angered IFP’s top brass after the incident trended on social media with many condemning his stance on the grounds that it was an abuse of public office.

It is widely believed that his party took the decision to recall him fearing public backlash.

The City of uMhlathuze is the third biggest economy in the province and was one of the highly contested councils during the recent municipal elections. It was previously under the ANC and became a hung council with the IFP emerging victorious following its pact with the EFF and the DA.

Sunday World

Author