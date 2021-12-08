Dis-Chem considers making vaccines mandatory for employees

Johannesburg- The Dis-Chem Group has taken the step in considering mandatory vaccines for their employees.

In a letter sent to their staff, seen by Sunday World, the pharmaceutical company wrote that employees should be fully vaccinated by 1 February 2022.

“We are firstly and foremost, an organisation that operates in the healthcare sector, and it is critical that we embody care, a focus on the wellbeing of all, and care for life. Also, a large proportion of our employees interact directly with the public,” read part of the letter.

The letter further stated, Dis-Chem staff members who will not be fully vaccinated by February 2022 will be required to:

Provide a negative Antigen test, every Monday. The test must be taken before you enter any Dis-Chem facility.

Wear an N95 mask at all times.

Both of these will be at the employee’s cost. If either of these is not complied with, disciplinary action will be taken.

“We urge everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated now, either with the 1st Pfizer vaccine or the 2nd one of 42 days thereafter. Alternatively, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available, as a single jab. Individuals that still need to receive their second Pfizer shot are to finalise their vaccination process by 31 January 2022,” the letter went on to say.

At the time of publishing, Dis-Chem could not be reached for comment. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

