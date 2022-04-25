Conference delay decried

Despite the postponement of the ANC Eastern Cape provincial conference, this weekend was still a hive of political activity among the two rival ANC factions that were expected to challenge each other for the leadership of the province.

After a decision by the Eastern Cape provincial task team to postpone the ninth provincial conference this weekend due to unresolved disputes and threats of legal challenges, Babalo Madikizela, who is vying for the role of provincial chair, has criticised the PTT decision as a delaying tactic.

Madikizela said: “OR Tambo regional conference [in December] went ahead with outstanding disputes. Some of the outstanding disputes were lodged by the branches in Chris Hani, but that region just came out of conference with those unresolved disputes, and it’s the same people that are saying conference can’t go ahead when they have been hosting conferences without resolving all the disputes.”

About 1 500 delegates, including members of regional structures and the women’s and youth leagues, are expected to attend the provincial conference that is now expected to be convened from May 6 to 8, despite the advice of ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile that it be held between April 28 and May 3.

About 600 ANC delegates supporting the re-election of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, Mlungisi Mvoko and Helen Sauls-August, this week gathered at the East London’s Selborne Park Tennis Club for the group’s head count of delegates.

Organisers said the event had to go ahead because most of the delegates had taken time off in preparation for the conference and transport and other logistics were already arranged.

Among prominent delegates present were the chairs of Joe Gqabi region, Nomvuyo Mposelwa and Babalwa Lobishe of the Nelson Mandela Bay region. The two regions were counted among regions that had pronounced on the provincial leadership of Madikizela and Ntutu. However, Mposelwa said people have jumped to conclusions.

Said Mposelwa: “We want the retention of the status quo that would bring back comrade Mabuyane as a chairperson and comrade Lulama Ngcukayitobi as a provincial secretary, so that they can continue with the work they have been doing to unify the province.

“Under their leadership we have had a stable province, and we want the continuity to the work that we are doing as the province.”

