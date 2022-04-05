Condolences pour in following tragic death of ex-rugby coach’s wife

Former Springboks coach Peter de Villiers and his family continue to receive messages of condolences and comfort following the tragic death of his wife on Monday.

It has been reported that Theresa de Villiers, 62, was found floating in a swimming pool while visiting relatives in Gqeberha. Her death follows that of 28-year-old Odille Monk, the daughter of the former Boks coach, who lost her battle against cancer in 2019.

GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille was among those who reached out to the family. “On behalf of the GOOD party, I extend our most heart-felt condolences to former SA rugby coach and GOOD councillor Peter de Villiers on the tragic passing of his beloved wife, Theresa de Villiers. “May strength, peace and love surround you and your family as you go through this difficult time,” said De Lille. SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said: “Heartfelt condolences to Peter and his loved ones in this very difficult and sad time.”

Condolences to former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers and his family… Really sad news out of Gqeberha…. — Percivale Young (@Percyoung) April 4, 2022

South Africa 🇿🇦 Rugby community mourns with former Springbok coach (2008-2011), Peter de Villiers whose wife tragically died on Monday. She was found floating in a swimming pool. De Villiers also lost his daughter, Odille Monk, 28, to cancer in December 2019. We pray for him. pic.twitter.com/btQzcA62pt — AjSuperRugby (@AjSuperRugby) April 5, 2022

Thinking of former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers this morning after the tragic passing of his wife. Deeply saddened by the news. — Charl Eksteen 🇿🇦 (@CharlSaai) April 5, 2022

Prayers to Peter de Villiers 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Sirboring🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@sirboring_26) April 4, 2022

Truly horrific news re the death of Peter de Villiers' wife yesterday. My thoughts go out to him, his family, and friends … — Front Row Grunt (@FrontRowGrunt) April 5, 2022

Man , it’s so sad to hear about Peter de Villiers’ wife 💔 . — SudleySeth (@Seth_MUFC) April 4, 2022

