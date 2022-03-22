Coach Broos prepares for tough friendlies against Guinea and France

Bafana Bafana depart for Europe on Monday night ahead of friendly internationals against Guinea and France that coach Hugo Broos hopes will lay a foundation for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast, reports safa.net

Bafana face Guinea on March 25 in Belgium and then tackle France four days later, with Broos saying he is determined to see how his charges fare against the world champions.

The Belgian mentor said there is no reason why the national team should not be part of every Afcon. South Africa failed to qualify for the last edition of the continental showpiece in Cameroon this year, something Broos said should never happen going forward and has made it part of his long-term vision.

“I said it already when I came here [that] I did not understand why a country like South Africa was not always playing at the Afcon,” said Broos on Monday.

He revealed that injury had forced vice-captain Percy Tau to withdraw from the squad to face Guinea and Les Bleus. His withdrawal opened the door for the call-up of Royal AM’s forward Victor Letsoalo.

Broos said he expected the friendly matches to be tough. “I said it already, for me these are important games, difficult games, but I asked for difficult games. In the past I am told that it was not usual for South Africa to play tough friendly games.”

