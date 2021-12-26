Check out celebs who ventured into business this year

REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
By Anelisa Sibanda
DJ Zinhle

Johannesburg- 2021 has been an unpleasant year for most of our celebs, from having their gigs cancelled due to lockdown regulations.

Most of them saw a need to venture into business, here’s a list of some of your favourites who are into business now.

Makhadzi, the Limpopo musician signed an R120 million contract with Kickssportswear and later on launched her sneakers called Kokovha sneakers.

 

Artist of the decade, Cassper Nyovest did not only launch his sneaker brand, but he also ventured into the alcohol business as well.

His alcohol is called  Billiato whilst his sneakers are named, Root of Fame.

Exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu, joined the masses and started selling eggs and live chickens, which seemed to be doing pretty well.

 

Boity Thulo, also launched her alcohol range, BT Signature which was questioned by many people because of its price.

 

SA’s best female DJ, DJ Zinhle also started her hair range.

Hairmajesty is a hair by DJ Zinhle, it includes a premium hair range of weaves.

 

Actress and media personality Thando Thabethe opened her first physical store in Dainfern Square, North of Johannesburg.

In 2017, the 947 Drive with Thando presenter launched Thabooty’s, an underwear and shapewear brand, which has been selling online.

