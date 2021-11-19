Cash in transit vehicle ambushed in Pretoria

Johannesburg- Netcare 911 responded to a shooting on the N1 near Murreyhill Road in Pretoria earlier this morning.
Reports from the scene indicate that a cash-in-transit vehicle had been ambushed.
According to members of the public on the scene, the vehicle was rammed, resulting in a rollover.
Three guards had sustained minor to moderate injuries, not related to any gunshot wounds, and were treated on scene before being transported by a Netcare 911 ambulance to a hospital for further care.
“Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the SAPS,” Netcare 911 said in an incident.
