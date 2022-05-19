CAF spot for Amakhosi still very much a possibility, says Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs interim co-coach Arthur Zwane believes Amakhosi can make the cut and qualify for one of the two remaining spots of the CAF inter-club competitions.

At the same time, Zwane warned Chiefs opponents Swallows FC that it would not be smooth sailing as the Glamour Boys are determined to walk away with maximum points from this crucial encounter at the weekend.

In their final match of the season Chiefs face relegation-threatened Swallows FC in what Zwane said would be a tough game in which they would not show mercy to the beleaguered Beautiful Birds.

Chiefs are in fourth place on the DStv Premiership log. They must win against Swallows and Cape Town City who are in second spot, and hope for third-placed Royal AM to lose their remaining games, in order for Zwane’s boys to stand a chance of finishing second on the standings.

Finishing second will see Chiefs campaigning in the CAF Champions League next season, together with PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

“If Swallows do well enough to win the game, then it would be well-deserved but unfortunately, this time around, we also want all the points; not a draw but we want to win the game,” said Zwane during a Chiefs virtual media briefing on Wednesday.

“There are no friendships in football, like I said, friendships count for nothing. We are in the business of football here. We want to finish the season on a high and we will give our best, but we are going into the game with a lot of injuries.

“Other players are sick, they are down with flu. About four players did not train today [Wednesday] and yesterday [Tuesday]. We are hoping that maybe one or two will be available tomorrow.

He also mentioned that striker Leonardo Castro is out with an injury. Castro joins playmaker Keagan Dolly who is nursing an ankle ligament injury. “It’s a grade one tear, so he might be out for some time, and Keagan as well, he is going to be out for six to eight weeks.

“There are about nine players who are out, including Siya Ngezana. His hamstring has been troubling him, so we are trying not to aggravate it.”

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author