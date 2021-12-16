Brand SA ambitious Play Your Part Awards announces ‘Nation Pride’ category winner

Johannesburg – iloveza.com has been announced as the winner of the Nation Pride category in the ongoing Brand South Africa (SA) 2021 Play Your Part Awards.

iloveza.com is a website dedicated to selling local South African products, and in so doing providing a platform for South African entrepreneurs, business people, artists, and craftsmen.

According to Brand SA, out of nearly 500 entries, iloveza.com was unanimously declared the winner by the awards’ judges.

Play Your Part Awards judge Paul Modjadji said, “The work done by iloveza is impactful, necessary, and innovative, contributing to creating an economy that is conducive to combatting our widening unemployment rate.”

Co-founder Ziyaad Plaatjes was wowed when he was informed of the long-running website’s win.

“Every time we meet someone or interview them, we try and instill a love for our nation with them,” said Ziyaad.

He continued saying, “Thank you to Brand South Africa for choosing us and recognising the work that we are doing to uplift the youth as well as assist the SMMEs here in South Africa”.

